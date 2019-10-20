TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

