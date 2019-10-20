Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Titan Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

TMDI stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.89. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

