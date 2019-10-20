Tierion Price Up 45.9% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and $1.85 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00224891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.01155185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00088811 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

