THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Million

Analysts expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report sales of $13.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.26 million. THL Credit reported sales of $16.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year sales of $56.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.96 million to $57.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.88 million, with estimates ranging from $54.71 million to $58.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of TCRD remained flat at $$6.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit during the second quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

