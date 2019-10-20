TheStreet Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NJR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 478,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

