Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

About Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.