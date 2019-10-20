TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXMD. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.44.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market cap of $902.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.69. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 52,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $155,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,166,559 shares in the company, valued at $53,773,014.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bernick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 470.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,804,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,933 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,491 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.