The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

