Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. Textron also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of TXT opened at $46.01 on Friday. Textron has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

