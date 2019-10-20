Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $57.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of TCBI opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,182,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,604,000 after buying an additional 892,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after buying an additional 354,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

