Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,340,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

TCBI stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

