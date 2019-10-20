TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 million, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.76. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.15 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.