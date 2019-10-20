Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after buying an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,638,000 after buying an additional 2,873,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,558,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 311.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 893,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,903. Terex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

