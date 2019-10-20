TenX (PAY) Market Cap Tops $11.21 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Coinrail, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $315,533.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00226243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.01154313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00089104 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,912,751 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Neraex, Upbit, COSS, Gate.io, Bithumb, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Huobi, Liqui, OKEx, Kucoin, Bittrex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BigONE and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.