TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.86

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $8.68. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 6,078 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLSNY. ValuEngine raised shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. TELIA Co A B/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

