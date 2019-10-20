TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

TELE2 AB/ADR stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.49. TELE2 AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $719.45 million for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

