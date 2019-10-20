TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.64.
Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
