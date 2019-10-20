TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

