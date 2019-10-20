Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Tallgrass Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of TGE opened at $18.98 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

