TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,152,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,602,000 after purchasing an additional 467,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,820,000 after purchasing an additional 399,633 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,048,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.73. 791,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,180. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

