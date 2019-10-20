Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 10600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05.

Get Taiga Building Products alerts:

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$354.72 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.