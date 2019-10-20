SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises approximately 2.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after buying an additional 551,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,388,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,776,000 after buying an additional 455,863 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.52.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

