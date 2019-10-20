Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 482,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $295.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.61. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

