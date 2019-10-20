Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 87.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,690 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,907,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,042. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

