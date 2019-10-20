Switcheo Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,564.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089175 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.