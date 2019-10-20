Swarm City (SWT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,308.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $40,308.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.01149042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

