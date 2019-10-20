sUSD Market Cap Reaches $4.25 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $2,605.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00012200 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.01154052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089573 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 4,314,969 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

