Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 378913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.95 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $326.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.01%.

In other news, Director James Murray Pasieka bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,492 shares in the company, valued at C$1,133,562.54. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 354,324 shares of company stock worth $440,686.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

