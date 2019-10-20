Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 1,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 88.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,245.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,215.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,173.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

