SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

PNM Resources stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.21.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after buying an additional 35,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.