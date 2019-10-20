Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.19.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,307,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 312,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $4,688,050.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $138,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,866.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,901,706 shares of company stock worth $93,209,033 and sold 27,422 shares worth $478,599. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 215.0% during the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 102.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

