SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands.

About SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.