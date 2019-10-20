Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 81.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 923,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after purchasing an additional 415,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 279,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

