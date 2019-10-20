Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 5,456 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,586. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

