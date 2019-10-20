Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,496 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other news, VP Deanna T. Brady sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,761,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

