Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,968 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $34.44.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

