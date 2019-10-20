Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,795,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $98.41. 1,405,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

