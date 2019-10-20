Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,133 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,953,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,086. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.