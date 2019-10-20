Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,547,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,094,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.32. 861,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

