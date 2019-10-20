Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.