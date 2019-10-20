Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Pareto Securities raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

