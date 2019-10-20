Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 5,477 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of National Instruments worth $29,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 838,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 8,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 113,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. 251,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $334.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $87,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,097,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $663,085. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.