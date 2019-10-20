Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 199,849 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $51,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,999. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $96.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $374,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.