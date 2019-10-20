Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,433,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,914 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems comprises 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $75,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 545,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

