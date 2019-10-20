Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $59.49 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 322,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -744.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

