Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $47.71 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $47,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $350,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,457.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $3,723,984. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 237,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,482. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.