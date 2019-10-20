Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 2,181 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Mercadolibre worth $43,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,744,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $257.52 and a 12-month high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -653.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $730.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

