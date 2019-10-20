Stephens Inc. AR Sells 751 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.46.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. 2,689,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

