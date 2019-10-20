Stephens Inc. AR Has $16.44 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.3% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 225,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1116 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

