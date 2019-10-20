Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $88,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.08. The stock had a trading volume of 614,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,339. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $164.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

