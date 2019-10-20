Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,743 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.05. 2,489,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,340. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

